“Heinous” Gang Killers Come to the USA to Hide Out

Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested an illegal alien gang member in New Haven, Connecticut, who is wanted for allegedly killing a Mexican law enforcement officer. He is described as a “heinous killer.”

Orlando Diaz-Cebada, known as “El Leches,” was taken into ICE custody on June 12, 2025, in Connecticut. He is allegedly a member of the Los Pochos gang that works with the Sinaloa Cartel, according to DHS.

“Thanks to our brave ICE law enforcement and federal partners, this criminal illegal alien fugitive wanted for murdering a law enforcement official in Mexico is off America’s streets. This heinous murderer attempted to evade justice by hiding out in Connecticut,” Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

Diaz-Cebda entered the United States illegally in May 2024, and was deported twice by U.S. Border Patrol, as he tried to enter again two days after the first try. They don’t know how he got in again, but we did have open borders and at least two million who evaded capture.

New Haven welcomes everyone.

After Trump was elected, New Haven officials and illegal aliens gathered at the Atwater Senior Center to emphasize their commitment to protecting illegal immigrants, during a second Trump administration.

More than two dozen city officials, alders and immigrant rights advocates gathered in Fair Haven Friday afternoon to send that message — as they highlighted the city’s newly updated resource guide for new residents, which includes sections on the legal rights available to undocumented New Haveners.

When Fox News contacted Democrat Mayor Justin Elicker, he said he fully supports their Federal partners arresting Orlando.

So, sanctuary politicians protect people who broke our laws, and taxpayers have to foot the bill for dozens of Federal officers to hunt these criminals down, while the politicians pretend they support law enforcement.

People from crime-infested third world countries come to the USA to hide out. Diaz is only one of many. Thank a Democrat.

You can comment on the article after the ads (please be polite to commenters), and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email