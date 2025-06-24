If You’d Like to Switch Out 73% of Congress, There’s a Way to Do It

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Congressman Ralph Norman, R-S.C., leading the charge have introduced a constitutional amendment in both the Senate and the House that aims to limit U.S. Senators to two six-year terms and U.S. Representatives to three two-year terms. The proposed amendment would not apply retroactively to current members of Congress; rather, the clock would start ticking once the amendment is enacted.

Only 32 percent of voters approve of how congressional Republicans are doing their job, and a mere 21 percent approve of Democrats’ performance. Yet, people predominantly say they like their representatives and vote them back in. As the country becomes more diverse, it becomes more chaotic when it comes to politics.

The plan would remove 73% of the 115th Congress, including 318 House reps and 46 senators, to “Drain The Swamp.”

Does this sound exciting?

President Trump talked about the exact plan last November after his election.

Setting term limits for Congress is a difficult task. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that term limits can only be added through a constitutional amendment in U.S. Term Limits V. Thornton (1995). To become part of the U.S. Constitution, the proposed amendment would need to be approved by two-thirds of Congress and three-fourths of the states.

In addition, a group called U.S. Term Limits is working with Cruz, Norman, and state legislatures to propose an amendment through a national term limits amendment convention, a power granted to the states under Article V of the U.S. Constitution.

Most importantly, we need to end the Congress-for-Profit pipeline, insider trading and pay-for-play.

We can dream, can’t we?

