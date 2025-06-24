Boston Judge Defies SCOTUS to Protect 8 Killers & Rapists

Boston Judge Brian Murphy is back in the news. He is still trying to protect eight vicious criminals who were deported to South Sudan. Murphy was appointed by President Biden last year. He is defying the Supreme Court’s order. He wants the criminals returned to the US. From there, they’d get to sue and sit through ‘credible fear’ interviews.

The Story

The Supreme Court’s conservative majority on Monday delivered a significant win for the Trump administration’s immigration policy. They cleared the way for officials to resume deportation of migrants to third countries without additional due process requirements imposed by a district court judge.

The lawsuit at the center of the case was originally filed by illegal aliens who were deported to a third country without due process or at risk of it.

Others were added to the lawsuit. Among them were eight men who had due process for violent crimes they were convicted of committing. They were sent to South Sudan.

He Defies the US Supreme Court

District Judge Brian Murphy in federal court in Boston blocked the administration’s attempt to deport the group to South Sudan. The group had already disembarked in Djibouti when his orders first came out. Currently, they remain on a military base.

In an order Monday, Judge Murphy said the eight men in Djibouti remain protected from immediate removal. This is despite the Supreme Court’s ruling. His excuse is he issued another order last month. They’re identical but he wants to force another lengthy appeal.

Murphy wants these killers and child rapists to have at least 15 days to sue for more immigration proceedings and sit for “fear” interviews. If they “fear” going to the third country, the bleeding hearts can let them stay in the US. Then Americans will have to fear them.

In response to Murphy’s latest order, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller said the Boston judge was “refusing to obey” the Supreme Court.

“Expect fireworks tomorrow when we hold this judge accountable for refusing to obey the Supreme Court,” Miller said on Fox News.

