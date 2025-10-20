Kimmel, the WNBA And the Grooming of Children as Inclusivity

By
M Dowling
-
2
27

An unfunny man dressed as a woman encouraged children on Jimmy Kimmel’s show to mock Donald Trump as he insists America is a democracy. The United States is a Constitutional Republic that Democrats want to turn into a democracy.

The jokes are terrible and what do you think of involving children with his drag queen fetish and Trump hate?

But it is Jimmy Kimmel.

Also in the news for having a bad influence on young children is the WNBA.

The Phoenix Mercury, a team in the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), recently invited a so-called genderless 7-year-old child to perform during their halftime show. The child from Japan is a male decked out in makeup, long nails and lashes, and a dress.

Some on social media actually praised the team’s potential grooming of a child as inclusivity.

The child, named Ren, has an Instagram account, @genderless_ren with over 19,200 followers.

The account also hints that Ren sets up dancing gigs and was also featured in a music video.

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
jazzfusionary
jazzfusionary
14 minutes ago

I went back to school after my masters in psych to be certified to work with children with trauma. The WNBA and Kimmel are as evil as it gets. Destroying a child mentally destroys their life. We can’t just confront these monsters we must destroy them.

0
Reply
Canadian Friend
Canadian Friend
42 minutes ago

I know genderless means neither boy nor girl, but in this context it feels like they mean not really human, a sex doll, or even a sex toy.

It dehumanizes the kid as if it was something that exists only for the pleasure of sick adults.

1
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz