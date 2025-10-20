Kimmel, the WNBA And the Grooming of Children as Inclusivity

An unfunny man dressed as a woman encouraged children on Jimmy Kimmel’s show to mock Donald Trump as he insists America is a democracy. The United States is a Constitutional Republic that Democrats want to turn into a democracy.

The jokes are terrible and what do you think of involving children with his drag queen fetish and Trump hate?

Jimmy Kimmel brings drag queen on his show to read books to children and encourage them to mock Trump. “Would you guys like to read a book by President Trump?…Is everybody here potty trained?” pic.twitter.com/Wu41Hkc3Ej — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) October 20, 2025

But it is Jimmy Kimmel.

Kimmel is an unfunny pervert and should have never been on television. pic.twitter.com/UQVdJNgEbq — AdamAlfonso (@AlfonsoAlmond) September 17, 2025

Also in the news for having a bad influence on young children is the WNBA.

The Phoenix Mercury, a team in the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), recently invited a so-called genderless 7-year-old child to perform during their halftime show. The child from Japan is a male decked out in makeup, long nails and lashes, and a dress.

Some on social media actually praised the team’s potential grooming of a child as inclusivity.

The child, named Ren, has an Instagram account, @genderless_ren with over 19,200 followers.

The account also hints that Ren sets up dancing gigs and was also featured in a music video.

BREAKING: ‘This has gone too far,’ WNBA Phoenix Mercury team invited a 7-year-old ‘genderless’ child which appears to be a boy in makeup dressed as a little girl on the court to dance and perform during the halftime show. Genderless child: ‘Dancing in America is hard to… pic.twitter.com/FamGAmiwKi — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) October 19, 2025