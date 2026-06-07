Henry Nowak’s Killer Might Have Been a Khalistanis

Sikhs have a reputation for being very peaceful, yet one murdered 18-year-old Henry Nowak for no reason. Then, he lied about it. His family aided and abetted him in covering up the crime. It appears they might have been members of a radical group which most Sikhs don’t consider Sikhs.

Sikhs are allowed to carry ceremonial knives, which is what the killer used on Henry Nowak. They ban knives in England, but apparently not for Sikhs. Banning knives in general is strange.

Some Sikhs say that killer Vikrum Digwa and his family are Khalistanis, not real Sikhs. They are allegedly in line with radical Islamists.

Not every person wearing a turban is a Sikh.

Many are Khalistanis pretending to be real Sikhs.

They are dangerous and vicious.

Stay away from them.

Vikrum Digwa and his family are one of them, and Bobby Singh too.

Many more are walking among us as Sikhs.

Be careful. pic.twitter.com/M8ycrywEy3 — Harman Singh Kapoor (@kingkapoor72) June 7, 2026

The Khalistanis Connection.

The killer was 23 when he murdered Henry Nowak, an innocent college student. The killer had been a gatka (Sikh martial arts) instructor. He was also a prominent youth influencer at the pro-Khalistani and anti-India Southampton Gurdwara Khalsa Darbar. This gurdwara has a history of promoting the “Khalistan” movement and anti-India propaganda.

At the time of the murder, Digwa was carrying a kirpan—a ceremonial Sikh dagger. He claimed it was part of his religious obligation. He also carried a larger dagger used to stab Nowak. The court found that he had lied about the attack, including claiming Nowak had racially abused him and knocked his turban off, which led police to handcuff the victim before discovering his fatal wounds. Henry went unconscious and died as the moronic racist police read him his rights.

The police had dragged him across the pavement and did not respond to his pleas as he lay dying.

The police are trained to be racist and believe the brown person over any white person in their two-tiered system.

While Digwa’s association with a pro-Khalistani gurdwara and his public role there link him to a community and ideology with Khalistani sympathies, the court and media reports do not state that he was a member of the Khalistan movement or that he acted on its behalf. His actions were prosecuted as a criminal act, and he was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 21 years.

In summary, Digwa was a Sikh connected to a pro-Khalistani gurdwara, but there is no evidence in the available reports that he was an active member or leader of the Khalistan movement. His case has been used in public discourse to highlight tensions between Sikh religious practices and public safety concerns.

If nothing else, Digwa might have hung around with too many Khalistanis. Would the government hide that if he were a member? I can think of a reason or two.

They were here to kill. Getting trained to end us all. Time to debate about differences between Sikhs and radical Sikhs (Khalistanis, who are following radical Islamic ideology) pic.twitter.com/zSPGDEYe3t https://t.co/zSPGDEYe3t — Harman Singh Kapoor (@kingkapoor72) June 6, 2026

The Murder of Henry Was Horrific

The bodycam of the murder of Henry and the description of the entire 12 minutes with the killer taunting the dying boy are horrific. They will make you ill if you watch it.

Sikhs are good people, but no community is perfect.

Whoa this is so weird because the media has been telling me for decades how amazing Sikhs are and how Canadians should be grateful that they’ve immigrated here. And yet they kill white people, commit terrorist acts & fraud, bring all their Khalistani nationalist garbage to our… https://t.co/6uuMAZQNZJ — Jill (@JillCo) June 7, 2026