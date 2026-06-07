Nazi-Tattoo-Wearing, Woman-Abusing Pinko Graham Platner Racks Up Endorsements

In a new revelation from the New York Post, someone who knew him as a bartender said, “Platner was just kind of dark, you’d try to turn up a little conversation, and he wouldn’t give anything back, no smile, no acknowledgment. Just nothing coming back that was friendly and warm,” said Wayne Laugesen, an independent journalist and strategic communications and policy consultant.

“He just seemed like a troubled, dark, unfriendly, unhappy person.”

Elizabeth Warren was the first to endorse the progressive pig, and Bernie Sanders enthusiastically campaigns for him because communism is the issue. Some Democrats want to turn us into communists.

The Nazi-turned-communist, who hates war heroes and rural people but likes to masturbate in porta-potties, is raking in the Democrat endorsements.

High-profile Democrats can’t say enough in support of Graham Platner in one of the most stunning displays of left-wing hypocrisy thus far.

Ro Khanna, who had Chinese spy FangFang fundraising for him, is fine with Platner’s abuse of an ex-girlfriend since Platner didn’t put her in the hospital. All he did was twist her arm and lock her in a room.

That is usually called terrorizing and kidnapping.

Update: You can now physically twist a woman’s arm behind her back, push her into a room, and lock her in it, and Democrats are fine with. https://t.co/hL15Br6fgc — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 7, 2026

Escobar is more afraid of Susan Collins, who no one in the world is afraid of. She’s one of the furthest left of Republicans. They should see her as a viable option. Escobar then repeated the latest Democrat talking point: this president is the most corrupt and incompetent ever.

Bash: “Do the allegations about Graham Platner concern you?” Rep. Veronica Escobar: “What concerns me at a greater level is Susan Collins being re-elected.” pic.twitter.com/fDkjBYk9Mf — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 7, 2026

Markey is his usual unethical self.

CNN: Will you endorse Graham Platner’s campaign? MARKEY: “I am convinced that he is running on all of the right issues…” CNN: “So why not say that you endorse him?” MARKEY: “He is on a pathway to victory…” Embarrassing pic.twitter.com/J57koiCcpC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 4, 2026

Psycho girl:

PSYCHOTIC: CNN NewsNight panelist Caroline Sunshine says she isn’t “bothered” by Graham Platner being a Nazi sex pest and she compares him to Sen. Ted Cruz going to Cancun. Sunshine even defends Eric Swalwell. “I’m not bothered by Grant Platner’s scandals at all. We have a… pic.twitter.com/0hSsGRCrXH — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 5, 2026

They will lie for him:

Tapper: “Are you not disturbed at all by the allegations in the New York Times story on Graham Platner?” Maine State Rep. Valli Geiger: “The person who accused him of physicality is a Republican operative… who helped write the speech Susan Collins gave on the floor to justify… pic.twitter.com/pLbRz1HqfY — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 5, 2026

Carville said they have to vote for Platner. Just think of it as allying with Stalin to win World War II.

James Carville just called Graham Platner “f–ked up” and compared him to Stalin. Sunny Hostin called him “a liar, a racist, an antisemite…a homophobe.” Yet they would vote for him over a moderate Republican woman. Welcome to the age of rage. https://t.co/kxbnEgGolI — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 6, 2026

All that matters is winning the Senate. If it means voting for a Nazi, so be it.

…However, when asked about such comments, Schumer would only repeat that Platner will allow him and the Democrats to retake the Senate. https://t.co/alotU89xTl — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 7, 2026

Senators Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Chuck Schumer, and others continue to support Democratic senatorial candidate Graham Platner, despite comments he made that offended feminist Democrats and an accusation of violence by a former girlfriend. “Look, he has apologized for… pic.twitter.com/3tZD0fokR3 — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) June 7, 2026

Hakeem Jeffries also wants Platner to win.

In case you haven’t noticed, Platner is a congenital liar, and he’s not an oysterman. He’s a scion of some very rich people.