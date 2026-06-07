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Home Home Nazi-Tattoo-Wearing, Woman-Abusing Pinko Graham Platner Racks Up Endorsements

Nazi-Tattoo-Wearing, Woman-Abusing Pinko Graham Platner Racks Up Endorsements

By
M Dowling
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In a new revelation from the New York Post, someone who knew him as a bartender said, “Platner was just kind of dark, you’d try to turn up a little conversation, and he wouldn’t give anything back, no smile, no acknowledgment. Just nothing coming back that was friendly and warm,” said Wayne Laugesen, an independent journalist and strategic communications and policy consultant.

“He just seemed like a troubled, dark, unfriendly, unhappy person.”

Elizabeth Warren was the first to endorse the progressive pig, and Bernie Sanders enthusiastically campaigns for him because communism is the issue. Some Democrats want to turn us into communists.

The Nazi-turned-communist, who hates war heroes and rural people but likes to masturbate in porta-potties, is raking in the Democrat endorsements.

High-profile Democrats can’t say enough in support of Graham Platner in one of the most stunning displays of left-wing hypocrisy thus far.

Ro Khanna, who had Chinese spy FangFang fundraising for him, is fine with Platner’s abuse of an ex-girlfriend since Platner didn’t put her in the hospital. All he did was twist her arm and lock her in a room.

That is usually called terrorizing and kidnapping.

Escobar is more afraid of Susan Collins, who no one in the world is afraid of. She’s one of the furthest left of Republicans. They should see her as a viable option. Escobar then repeated the latest Democrat talking point: this president is the most corrupt and incompetent ever.

Markey is his usual unethical self.

Psycho girl:

They will lie for him:

Carville said they have to vote for Platner. Just think of it as allying with Stalin to win World War II.

All that matters is winning the Senate. If it means voting for a Nazi, so be it.

Hakeem Jeffries also wants Platner to win.

In case you haven’t noticed, Platner is a congenital liar, and he’s not an oysterman. He’s a scion of some very rich people.

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