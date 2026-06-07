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Home Home Iran Threatens to Bomb the Global Economy Into Non-Existence

Iran Threatens to Bomb the Global Economy Into Non-Existence

By
M Dowling
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0
24

Iran fired several barrages of missiles toward Israel on Sunday for the first time since a ceasefire took effect in early April that mostly paused fighting in the U.S.-Israeli war with Tehran.

The attack, which followed Israeli military strikes on what Israel said were suspected Hezbollah positions in Beirut’s southern suburbs earlier in the day, threatened to further complicate efforts to broker a peace deal aimed at ending the Iran war.

Allegedly, Israel fired first, and President Trump has expressed frustration with Israel.

President Trump said Netanyahu will have no choice but to accept a US deal. He claims the US is close to a deal.

As an aside, Iran has 21,000 pounds of lower-enriched uranium just waiting to be enriched and utilized.

Mohammad Marandi, a professor at the University of Tehran and a political analyst for the regime, believes Iran will destroy the global economy if its critical infrastructure is attacked.

Mehdi Mohammadi, senior advisor to the Iranian parliament speaker: Iran’s approach to this war is multi-layered. It is not fighting on a single front or relying on a single tool. The Lebanon front, the missile program, regional proxies, and negotiations are all part of a single integrated strategy and operational framework. (In short, just as our missiles are a tool, Lebanon is also a tool for Iran).

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