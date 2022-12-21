Here Are 21 Republicans Who Voted for $1.7T Socialist, Inflation Bill

An inflationary, wild spending bill of $1.7 trillion ($1.7T) has passed through the first approval process in the Senate, with 21 Republicans helping the far-left Pelosi-Schumer Democrats pass it. Some Republicans are pushing back, but can they do anything?

The bill funds the open border and doesn’t do a thing to close it! People will take jobs from Americans who need them the most. Plus, they – whoever they are – will eventually vote and make us all far-left Democrats for life with no freedoms. Infuriating!

Twenty-one Republicans voted for this 4,155-page, $1.7T monstrosity. As Rand Paul said, who needs Democrats when you have Republicans like this? See who they are below.

The bill is based on pandemic spending. They won’t go back to more normal spending so they can bake big government into the cake.

Rand Paul and Allies Will Fight the Socialist Big Government Bill

“I brought along the 1.7 trillion, 4,000+ page Pelosi-Schumer omnibus spending bill that’s being fast-tracked through the Senate. This process stinks. It’s an abomination. It’s a no good rotten way to run government. We’re standing up and saying NO,” Rand Paul said.

I brought along the 1.7 trillion, 4,000+ page Pelosi-Schumer omnibus spending bill that’s being fast-tracked through the Senate. This process stinks. It’s an abomination. It’s a no good rotten way to run government. We’re standing up and saying NO. pic.twitter.com/Wom6xKEeQh — Senator Rand Paul (@SenRandPaul) December 20, 2022

Here are the 21 bad Republicans who voted for the $1.7T socialist bill, betraying the so-called values of the GOP:

Blunt

Boozman

Capito

Collins

Cornyn

Cotton

Graham

Grassley

Hyde-Smith

McConnell

Moran

Murkowski

Portman

Romney

Rounds

Rubio

Shelby

Thune

Tuberville

Wicker

Young

Some are known RINOs who vote with Democrats as much as Republicans. By their voting with far-left Democrats half the time, they show their lack of awareness of how serious the state of the nation is, or they’re just Socialist Democrats posing as Republicans. The swamp is alive and well. They don’t care about the people and how Americans are suffering.

Instead of stopping the invasion at the border, they’re prolonging a loser war in Ukraine for their borders. That war never should have happened and didn’t need to if Zelensky didn’t violate all previous agreements with Russia at the behest of NATO.

We posted some of what is in this disgusting inflation bill here and here.

CEI Experts Stated Their Opinion Last Week About the $1.7T Monstrosity

Fred L. Smith, Jr. Fellow in Regulatory Studies Wayne Crews said:

“The problem with today’s omnibus spending package funding federal departments and agencies—like the 4,155-page package contain ing at last glance $772 billion in discretionary spending plus $858 billion for wars we supposedly ended—is that big-government progressivism is increasingly baked in the cake. Leading Senate Republicans, though, are prepared to vote ‘aye’ this week despite their coming into power in a month. This is a missed opportunity.

“Despite some Senators’ claim that they are holding the line on non-defense discretionary spending in a bill none of them have read, the agencies Congress is about to fund are colluding on big-government pursuits and overarching ‘plans’ and policy guidance on the likes of climate, equity and antitrust with little pushback from Congress.

“Postponing any omnibus until the 118th Congress next month with a temporary funding extension should be the least demanded of GOP negotiators. The $2 trillion deficits on track to swamp us before the end of the decade are larger than total yearly outlays were during the 1990s.”

Director of CEI’s Center for Energy and Environment Myron Ebell said:

“The Omnibus Appropriations bill for fiscal year 2023 notably does not contain funding for the United Nations Green Climate Fund or Senator Joe Manchin’s (D-WV) deeply flawed permitting bill that proposes to hand the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) unconstitutional powers to overrule state authority or the expanded Colorado Wilderness bill. But defenders of freedom and property rights should not celebrate because it is still full of increased funding for wasteful and ineffective climate and environmental programs that Congress should eliminate instead.”

CEI senior fellow Ben Lieberman said:

“The omnibus includes $5 billion dollars for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) for the purpose of helping those struggling to pay their energy bills. Though far from the most objectionable part of this big spending package, it is important to remember that the Biden Administration crackdown on domestic coal, oil, and natural gas is a significant part of the reason energy got to be so unaffordable in the first place. If Washington prioritized an energy abundance agenda instead of a price-boosting climate change agenda, the need for LIHEAP would be considerably less.”

CONTACT YOUR SENATORS

Frank D. Lovell, American Patriot, Free State of Florida, said:

SHUT IT DOWN!!

Donalds, Roy, Perry, & 10 Others Send Letter To U.S. Senate Republicans Urging Them To Derail the $1.7 Trillion Omnibus Spending Bill.

Congressman Byron Donalds (R-FL) issued the following statement regarding his support of a letter by Congressmen Chip Roy (R-TX), Scott Perry (R-PA), and ten additional Members and Members-Elect urging Senate Republicans to take all steps necessary to stop the omnibus spending bill. Cosponsors of the letter also include Representatives Bishop (R-NC), Biggs (R-AZ), Rosendale (R-MT), Gaetz (R-FL), Norman (R-SC), Good (R-VA), Clyde (R-GA), and Members of Congress-Elect Luna (R-FL), Ogles (R-TN), and Crane (R-AZ).

“We urge you to take all steps necessary to stop the soon-to-be finalized omnibus spending bill negotiated with Democrats. At the very least, due respect for Americans who elected us would call for not passing a “lame duck” spending bill just days before Members fly home for Christmas and two weeks before a new Republican majority is sworn in for the 118th Congress. Senate Republicans have the 41 votes necessary to stop this and should do so now and show the Americans who elected you that they weren’t wrong in doing so.,”

That is what each & every one of us must do, contact your Congress & tell them there is no compromise, vote no & let’s shut this illegal government down. If we don’t, the first bad thing to happen will be the House Republicans will be prevented from stopping the spending in Congress & it gets worse from there. By the way, if we shut the govt down, all essential services continue to be funded; it’s the ‘special projects’ that shut down. basically, we force the govt to be efficient.

Read more:

