The Swamp’s Plan to Pass the Omni – “Deem” It As Passed!

You have to listen to Chip Roy explain the Swamp’s plan to get the enormous dirty Omnibus passed. It’s going to be “deemed as passed.” They are going to use another bill that passed as a stepping stone and just circumvent any resistance. This is the ultimate in corruption. The swamp is so out in the open corrupt now. The American people mean nothing. Only the donors matter. That’s why Donald Trump was such a threat.

Watch as Chip Roy explains the twisted machinations to circumvent the system.

