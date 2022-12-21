Good News! The $1.7T Bill Isn’t Going to Be “Extraordinarily Inflationary!”

On Tuesday’s “CNN Newsroom,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) comforted Americans suffering from inflation with the news that the omnibus spending bill does have “some big emergency numbers,” but “much of” those large emergency funds are going overseas. He doesn’t expect the bill to have “any extraordinary inflationary effect.”

What he is referring to is the $45 billion that is going to the former comedian and actor and current president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Zelensky is in D.C. today to pitch for funds for the war that could go nuclear.

The bill is for $1.7 Trillion, and if most is going overseas, we should be outraged.

IT’S NOT GOING TO THE US, WE’RE FUNDING EVERYONE ELSE

When co-host Jim Sciutto asked about the inflationary $1.7T inflation bill, Murphy said he didn’t expect it to be all that inflationary.

“What you’re seeing is much-needed downward pressure on inflation. What we’re funding in this bill are essential services. This is mostly a bill about obligations, Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid. There are some big emergency numbers in this bill. But much of that is going overseas. 40-plus billion dollars for Ukraine. I don’t think there’s anything in this bill that isn’t absolutely necessary for the health of the country. I don’t anticipate that it’ll have any extraordinary inflationary effect.”

NO BORDER PROTECTION

There is no money in the bill for border protection, just processing of illegal migrants. But, in more good news, Rep. Dan Bishop (R) said there is plenty of money for border control – $410 million – only it goes to securing the borders of Jordan, Libya, Nepal. Lebanon, Egypt, Tunisia, and Oman.

THE UKRAINE BORDERS

The $45 billion is going to prolong a war to protect the borders of Ukraine while ours are overrun. It threatens world war and nuclear war.

In 2017, the U.S. military began running highly classified war games that simulated a potential conflict with China. Dozens of simulations showed the same thing. We lose.

“Chilling ‘war games’ show US forces crushed,” Fox News reported.”We’re going to lose fast,” Air Force Lt. Gen. S. Clinton Hinote said.

The Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff John Hyten said it was like “they knew exactly what we were going to do before we did it.”

They’ve been studying us for decades

In 2019, chilling war games showed US forces crushed by Russia and China in certain hot spots around the globe.

RAND Senior Defense Analyst David Ochmanek discussed the simulations at the Center for a New American Security (CNAS) in Washington D.C.. “In our games, where we fight China or Russia … blue gets its a** handed to it, not to put too fine a point on it,” he said, during a panel discussion.

“We lost a lot of people, we lose a lot of equipment, we usually fail to achieve our objectives of preventing aggression by the adversary,” Ochmanek added during the CNAS discussion.

In 2021, it failed miserably again.

Instead of constantly feeding the beast and increasing inflationary numbers, why don’t we concentrate on the United States of America, our freedoms, our borders, our wealth, our safety, and security.

Remember these are the people who gave us Afghanistan.

