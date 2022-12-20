House to Go to War With the Betrayers If $1.7T Swamp-nibus Passes

The $4,155-page, $1.7 trillion spending bill from the swamp funds the Democrat far-left agenda until October 2023 hit a snag. They aren’t sure where to put the [corrupt] FBI’s new headquarters. That’s not satire. We want to suggest Donbas or Tehran.

They don’t call DC the swamp for nothing.

The corrupt FBI will get a new headquarters in either Virginia or Maryland. What a nice gift for these undeserving swamp critters.

Chip Roy said if the bill passes [and it will] in the Senate in the last few days of this Congress, the House “will oppose and whip opposition to any legislative priority of those senators who vote for this bill – including the… leader.”

Mitch and his cowardly SWAMPSTERS won’t fight for anything. They have surrendered everything they possibly could surrender. One must believe it’s also what they want. It is a complete betrayal of the voters.

They’re using the tired excuse of avoiding a government shutdown.

McConnell thinks this bill is a win. “For Republicans, one incentive to pass the bill now is that it funds the military at a higher level than the non-defense budget. “This is a strong outcome for Republicans,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said, arguing that the GOP persuaded Democrats to back down on their long-standing demand for “parity” between the two pots of money.’

That crock doesn’t sell any longer.

The Pentagon gets big bucks they won’t account for, and they’ll have leeway to send billions to Ukraine.

This is infuriating. It’s disgusting. I also had to listen to Mitch trash Donald Trump. DJT isn’t perfect, but he has done more for the country in four years than Mitch ever did.

The FBI interfered in 2016, 2020, and 2022 elections and damaged Trump’s entire Presidency. So, what are the worthless Mitch Republicans saying about it? I hear crickets, except that they’re building them a lovely new building from which to spy on Americans.

THE BILL’S A MONSTER. MITCH AND HIS RINOS ARE MONSTERS

What can you expect from the swamp except monsters?

The bill funds everything the Democrats are doing, including open borders, war, welfare, you name it.

Defense spending goes to $858 billion. It accounts for a 10% increase.

Ukraine gets another $45 billion, bringing our costs over $100 billion so far.

The TikTok ban made it. The Electoral Count Act Reform is in the bill, so the alternative to fighting crooked elections is gone.

Forty billion for disaster relief is in the bill. Much of it goes to California and the fires the politicians are partly responsible for causing.

Not in the bill are allegedly big wins for Republicans. The child tax credit welfare was not expanded, the pot banking bill is out, and sentencing reform – is out. The SWAMPSTERS took $275 million out of $12.3 billion for the IRS [not much of a win].

Democrats won investments [taxes]: Investments in health care and research, including $47.5 billion for the NIH [Fauci’s former corrupt agency]; $9.2 billion boost for the worthless CDC; $13.4 billion increase for Food Stamps; $28.5 billion more for Child nutrition; additional $6 billion for nutrition for women. The bill also raises college grants.

