Here’s One Reason the US Has That Military Presence in the Caribbean

It looks like we now have an idea why the US has sent all that military hardware to the Caribbean. It’s not only about Venezuela. President Trump made it clear with his latest Truth Social post. If the President of Columbia doesn’t get rid of the massive drug fields, the US will. He is holding back all funds to Columbia until the drug fields are eradicated.

I don’t think Petro will get rid of the drug fields. There is a lot of money involved.

The media will likely object to the position he is taking.

President Trump’s Truth Social Post

President Gustavo Petro, of Colombia, is an illegal drug leader strongly encouraging the massive production of drugs, in big and small fields, all over Colombia. It has become the biggest business in Colombia, by far, and Petro does nothing to stop it, despite large scale payments and subsidies from the USA that are nothing more than a long term rip off of America.

AS OF TODAY, THESE PAYMENTS, OR ANY OTHER FORM OF PAYMENT, OR SUBSIDIES, WILL NO LONGER BE MADE TO COLOMBIA. The purpose of this drug production is the sale of massive amounts of product into the United States, causing death, destruction, and havoc. Petro, a low rated and very unpopular leader, with a fresh mouth toward America, better close up these killing fields immediately, or the United States will close them up for him, and it won’t be done nicely. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

President Donald J. Trump