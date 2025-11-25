Pete Hegseth Responds to the Democrat Mutiny

By
M Dowling
-
1
34

Pete Hegseth responded to the rebellious six Democrats, and gave Mark Kelly special mention.  The House Republicans responded to the six Democrats in the same format to rebut what the Democrats did so now Democrats are saying House Republicans did the same thing, distorting their intent. Democrats are spreading misinformation.

Also, Pete Hegseth caught Mark Kelly improperly displaying his medals.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Saltherring
Saltherring
5 minutes ago

Kelly needs to be court-martialed and sentenced to a long term in Leavenworth. The other five too, if they are eligible.

1
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz