The media headlines appear to be an attempt to pit J.D. Vance, Marco Rubio, and President Trump against each other. However, it doesn’t seem to be working. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President J.D. Vance are backing each other, and President Trump isn’t picking a winner. Instead of reporting that, the media would rather post articles like, President Trump humiliates JD Vance by not endorsing him.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has backed Vice President J.D. Vance for the 2028 presidential race, calling him a “phenomenal candidate” in a recent X Post. Rubio expressed his eagerness to be the “first person to sign up and support him,” reinforcing their political partnership.

Marco Rubio: JD Vance is a very good friend of mine. If JD runs for president, I think he’d be a phenomenal candidate. I’ve said publicly, and I’ll say it again, I’ll be the first person to sign up and support him. I think JD would do great. pic.twitter.com/mCETfsBSsg — Clash Report (@clashreport) May 16, 2026

Vance is running several initiatives and pulling all-nighters, including the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud. He’s finding fraud, but no one’s been arrested yet.

Patriot Fetch suggests that Vance has strength with Trump’s “MAGA, America First” movement, which is a large faction. Rubio has support with more traditional conservatives and those with an internationalist viewpoint.

Vance said of Rubio, “I love Marco. I think he’s a great Secretary of State…but both of us are very much focused on accomplishing the American people’s business right now,” suggesting a sense of mutual respect even amid competitive tensions.

🚨 JUST IN: JD Vance gives the PERFECT answer when asked about running for president in 2028 with Marco Rubio, showing exactly the kind of man he is “I LOVE Marco!” 🔥 “But if I was the American people, there are a few things that I would hate more than a person who’s barely… pic.twitter.com/g3TtN6yiPU — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 13, 2026

There is still time for things to change dramatically between now and 2028.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has also done well in Florida, but he didn’t campaign well last go-round.

President Trump probably hasn’t endorsed anyone because he will let the best one win. It’s probably the same tack Rubio and Vance are taking. They are America First.

More at Patriot Fetch.