Hey, Doomers, Trump Is Working on Illegal Immigration

The Trump administration this week hired more than 80 new federal immigration judges to expedite deportation cases. It’s also to deport illegal immigrants. That is according to Justice Department officials.

The Justice Department, which oversees the U.S. immigration court system, swore in 77 permanent immigration judges and 5 temporary immigration judges. It’s apparently the largest group of immigration judges in immigration history. It’s also the result of the largest invasion in US history.

This is happening after dozens of pro-illegal immigration judges across the country were ousted.

When President Trump took office, the Justice Department had more than 700 immigration judges. By earlier this year, that number had dipped below 600. Justice Department officials said the new class would bring the immigration judge corps back closer to 700 members.

They probably should get rid of hundreds more.

Markwayne Mullin is doing his job as Secretary of Homeland Security. His latest is to demand that any alien in the US temporarily who wants a green card must return home and apply. This allows the system to act as intended.