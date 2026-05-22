Kevin Warsh’s Powerful Opening Statement at His Swearing In

Kevin Warsh was sworn in today to take Jerome Powell’s place as head of the Federal Reserve. He is a breath of fresh air. It was a great opening statement, especially compared with the negativity that came from Powell.

It is worth the two minutes to hear him speak. He is inspirational, and one can see why he is so popular with Democrats and Republicans. He spoke with great emotion and is eager to begin work.

President Trump joked that he was unhappy about getting so much applause, which he thought was for him.