Hispanic Man Shoots Up a Border Patrol Office

Within four hours, the following two posts appeared. One describes the fear and terror Democrats allegedly fear, and the other describes a shooting at a Texas Border Patrol office.

Democrats are deliberately inciting violence against ICE, and I will leave it to readers to figure out why they are doing that. Democrats constantly accuse ICE and Border Patrol of being Nazis or human rights abusers. They also love to say Republicans are breaking the law when it is Democrats who are doing that. Axios, being left-wing won’t tell the truth. Read the Axios article here or just read the excerpt that follows.

The following excerpt tells people what they need to know!

House Democrats told Axios they see a growing anger among their base that has, in some cases, morphed into a disregard for American institutions, political traditions and even the rule of law.

“This idea that we’re going to save every norm and that we’re not going to play [Republicans’] game … I don’t think that’s resonating with voters anymore,” said one House Democrat.

Another told Axios that a “sense of fear and despair and anger” among voters “puts us in a different position where … we can’t keep following norms of decorum.”

Axios spoke to more than two dozen House Democrats for this story, with many requesting anonymity to offer candid insights about their interactions with constituents and activists.

For months, Democratic lawmakers have fumed that their base’s demands to “fight harder” misunderstand the lack of legislative and investigative power afforded to the minority party in Congress.

“We’ve got people who are desperately wanting us to do something … no matter what we say, they want [more],” said Rep. Brad Schneider (D-Ill.), the chair of the center-left New Democrat Coalition, told Axios.

Liberal voters have angrily accosted Democrats at town halls for — in their view — not doing enough to counter President Trump’s agenda.

What Axios won’t tell you is that Democrats now represent their far-left socialist and communist base. They also won’t tell you that most of this insanity is ginned up by the paid operators, funded by the Red-Green axis which includes George Soros, and is manufactured terror over Nazis which better fits them as a descriptor than Donald Trump.

No sooner do they write this when three are shot at a border patrol office. We’re not saying the Axios article caused it, we are saying the Democrat hysteria they describe are causing it, and this X post is very ironic.

Published 4 hours apart… pic.twitter.com/XorvYPaX2B — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 7, 2025

The Story of the Shooting

Border patrol agents and local police were shot at and returned fire, killing the gunman, who authorities identified as 27-year-old Ryan Louis Mosqueda, according to multiple reports.

DHS officials said no federal agents were injured and that a local officer was shot in the knee, but local police later said it’s unclear if the injury was the result of a bullet or shrapnel.

A second officer and a Border Patrol employee were also hurt, according to DHS, and all three victims were taken to a local hospital.

McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez told reporters Mosqueda had an assault rifle and utility vest on him, and that police later found another rifle and more ammunition in his car.

Mosqueda had a Michigan driver’s license but we don’t know if was in the country illegally or in a gang. It doesn’t matter. What matters he is a riled up Hispanic man and who is riling him up? Democrats are.

In LA, the politicians are rioters are one and the same.

Mayor Karen Bass is saying that if President Trump continues to enforce the immigration laws of this country, her voters will continue to riot Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/WHxXZjDsPo — JOSH DUNLAP (@JDunlap1974) July 6, 2025

Tom Homan said attacks on ICE are up 700% That doesn’t include Border Patrol.