Racist Dem Activist Attacks Children Who Died

A former Houston mayoral appointee Sade Perkins, a black woman, raged against the Texas girls’ camp where so many lost their lives . She was angry, claiming it was whites-only.

“I know I’m going to get cancelled for this, but Camp Mystic is a white-only girls’ Christian camp. They don’t even have a token Asian. They don’t have a token Black person. It’s an all-white, white-only conservative Christian camp,” Sade Perkins said in a widely condemned video on her private TikTok account.

“If you ain’t white you ain’t right, you ain’t gettin’ in, you ain’t goin’. Period,” Perkins said — as the state’s overall death toll from the devastating flooding soared, with the number of dead at 80.

She then claimed no one would care if the victims were minorities.

“If this were a group of Hispanic girls out there, this would not be getting this type of coverage that they’re getting, no one would give a f–k, and all these white people, the parents of these little girls would be saying things like ‘they need to be deported, they shouldn’t have been here in the first place’ and yada yada yada,” Perkins said.

Perkins was appointed to the city’s Food Insecurity Board by former Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner in 2023.

There is zero evidence the camp was whites only.

The Democrat party embraces hate.

