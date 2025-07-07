Legislation, DEI & No Equality Under the Law

A new bill, Senate Bill 437 will possibly soon require California State University (CSU) system to verify whether students descend from enslaved Americans under a bill advancing in the state legislature. According to Campus Reform, it orders the university to set up a formal process for verifying genealogical eligibility for reparations.

The Senate passed it and it will likely slide through the Assembly.

CSU wouldn’t have to implement reparations – yet. This sounds like they are trying to circumvent laws banning affirmative action and DEI. It sounds racist.

The bill originated with State Sen. Akilah Weber.

“None of our bills address race; they are all based on lineage and harms,” Weber’s spokesperson added. “The CSU supports SB 437.”

It could only mean race.

S.B. 437 is part of a broader package of reparations-related legislation. S.B. 518, which was introduced on Feb. 19 by State Sen. Weber Pierson, proposes the establishment of a new state Bureau of Descendants of American Slavery.

The agency would hand out reparations, which we already have done in this country, over and over, starting with the Civil War and ending with Affirmative Action and DEI.

Campus Reform reports that Harvard has a $100 million “Legacy of Slavery Fund” but University Knight Chair of Race and Journalism Nikole Hannah-Jones, who wrote the fictitious 1619 history, argued that $100 million was still too insufficient.

Racist News from UCLA

In other racist news, five years ago, a student in UCLA business school professor Gordon Klein’s Spring 2020 Principles of Taxation course emailed him “An Appeal on Behalf of Black Bruins.” He requested that leniency in course grading be applied only to his Black classmates. The reason: the social climate following the George Floyd killing in Minnesota.

That email, and Prof. Klein’s reply declining to engage in race-based preferential treatment of a subset of students, set off a series of administrative and social media actions against him. Legal Insurrection has covered the events and eventual lawsuit by Prof. Klein since inception.

An online mob smeared him, he and his family were threatened, and he was banished from campus, an action that was later reversed.

He lost his business due to the violent threats.

Professor Klein seeks $22 million in damages. I hope he gets it.

North Carolina DEI Alive and Well with Gov. Stein

North Carolina Democrat Gov. Josh Stein vetoed four Republican-backed bills this week targeting diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs and gender-related policies in a move GOP leaders say bows to “radical ideology” and ignores the concerns of ordinary citizens.

He called the bills “mean-spirited” against “vulnerable” people. Such BS, but it works. Democrats don’t give a hoot about anyone or they wouldn’t have opened our borders. And don’t tell me Biden did it. He’s brain-damaged. Democrats did it.

The three DEI-related bills, Senate Bill 227, Senate Bill 558, and House Bill 171, aimed to restrict or eliminate DEI-related hiring practices and programs in state agencies, local governments, and schools. A fourth bill, House Bill 805, contained provisions to restrict state-funded sex change surgeries for inmates and to define sex as binary on state documents legally.