Historic! Most of the Press Turned in Their Passes to the Pentagon

By
M Dowling
-
0
10

This is historic. Nearly the entire legacy media had to turn in their press badges today, and were denied entry to the Pentagon. Bye now!

One exception I know of is One America News Network (OANN). They signed the agreement. We can get all our Pentagon news from them.

“Today, the Defense Department confiscated the badges of the Pentagon reporters from virtually every major media organization in America. It did this because reporters would not sign onto a new media policy over its implicit threat of criminalizing national security reporting and exposing those who sign it to potential prosecution,” the Pentagon Press Association said.

The Pentagon is restoring security and proper decorum.They aren’t criminalizing anything that wasn’t already criminalized, like leaks and giving away secret information.

Potato is upset. Will anyone miss these people who smear, slime and lie?

