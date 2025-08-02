Hollywood DEI Bowl: Screaming Female Jesus and Adam Lambert Judas

This is the most ridiculous idea yet. The Hollywood DEI Bowl has a female Jesus and Adam Lambert is allegedly Jesus. What is the point of this? The wokes have lost their minds.

Jesus was a man, a Jewish Middle Eastern man, and Cynthia as Jesus is ridiculous. She screams the songs and is very unattractive in this role. Lambert screams and you’d really need ear plugs to get through the entire performance.

The lines are funny. Lambert keeps screaming at fake female Jesus that “Every time I look at you, I don’t understand.” We don’t understand either. What is the entertainment value?

I’m not even offended as a Christian since it’s too stupid to even care. Adam Lambert as screaming singing Judas is also bizarre. I doubt it’s any good at all, but atheistic leftists will love it. They like confirmation that God is to be mocked.

Some day, they might regret their ways.