Triggered by Wokes Yet? This Might Do It With These 4 Xeets

By
M Dowling
-
0
6

We hope you like our selections. They were carefully chosen as most outrageous.

  1. Triggered! A ballroom – paid for by no taxpayers – has this woman very upset. She must have a very boring life if this is what gets her going. She doesn’t have the facts yet she sounds off on video making herself look very ignorant.

2. This man got kicked out for wearing a MAGA hat. We aren’t free people if we can’t wear a MAGA hat to a game in St. Louis but trans can fly their flags and banners when it is clearly lefist ideology.

3. I sure hope this woman doesn’t represent Australia. Bring back Crocodile Dundee. She thinks this will somehow stop people intent on stabbing others?

Australia is becoming like some of the US states, and done one better. They appear to be paying women to abort their late term babies. They can pay out as much as $22,000. I personally consider this murder. What is going on in Australia?

4. The man in charge of this woke ad is leaving Jaguar after 97% of their customers left after they went full woke.

Last November, Rawdon Glover, the managing director of Jaguar, said the campaign message had been lost in “a blaze of intolerance”, adding that the carmaker must move away from “traditional automotive stereotypes”.

Glover branded criticism of the brands new ad campaign ‘vile.’

You vill like it!

People mocked the hell out of it online.

After driving Jaguar off the cliff, this woke boss decided to retire. Good idea!

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments