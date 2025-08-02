Triggered by Wokes Yet? This Might Do It With These 4 Xeets

We hope you like our selections. They were carefully chosen as most outrageous.

Triggered! A ballroom – paid for by no taxpayers – has this woman very upset. She must have a very boring life if this is what gets her going. She doesn’t have the facts yet she sounds off on video making herself look very ignorant.

Apparently, this “commentator” doesn’t understand the ballroom is being paid for by Trump and his donors. Not taxpayers. Too much work to learn the facts before ranting off, I suppose. https://t.co/AxY5ONw8A6 — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) August 1, 2025

2. This man got kicked out for wearing a MAGA hat. We aren’t free people if we can’t wear a MAGA hat to a game in St. Louis but trans can fly their flags and banners when it is clearly lefist ideology.

3. I sure hope this woman doesn’t represent Australia. Bring back Crocodile Dundee. She thinks this will somehow stop people intent on stabbing others?

Holy Insanity. In order to cut down on third world immigrants stabbing people with Machetes, Australia has set up “Machete Drop Boxes”…. Yeah that ought to work pic.twitter.com/CRGPSNDA91 — Uncommon Sense (@Uncommonsince76) August 1, 2025

Australia is becoming like some of the US states, and done one better. They appear to be paying women to abort their late term babies. They can pay out as much as $22,000. I personally consider this murder. What is going on in Australia?

DISTURBING: Australia is paying expectant mothers over $4,000 to KILL their own children. This is pure evil. The government is handing out cash “bonuses” for late-term abortions—and one woman even bragged about using the money to vacation in Bali.@ProfJoannaHowe has exposed… pic.twitter.com/w04m5Uam5q — The Vigilant Fox (@VigilantFox) July 24, 2025

Full term abortion is legalized in Australia in 5 of the 6 states. The baby has its brains sucked out during delivery and is then considered medical waste SOLD to

food production and makeup companies for women~

~Think on that REAL hard~https://t.co/SZ6TWuvSy2 — We Have It All (@WeAreWoke1776_3) June 29, 2023

4. The man in charge of this woke ad is leaving Jaguar after 97% of their customers left after they went full woke.

Last November, Rawdon Glover, the managing director of Jaguar, said the campaign message had been lost in “a blaze of intolerance”, adding that the carmaker must move away from “traditional automotive stereotypes”.

Glover branded criticism of the brands new ad campaign ‘vile.’

You vill like it!

.@Jaguar sales collapsed by 98% since this ad was released last year Go woke, go broke.pic.twitter.com/h3OYEcolp1 — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) July 2, 2025

People mocked the hell out of it online.

People are now MOCKING Jaguars new woke advertisement.. pic.twitter.com/wBvMpHPuuV — American AF (@iAnonPatriot) November 24, 2024

After driving Jaguar off the cliff, this woke boss decided to retire. Good idea!