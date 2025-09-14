Sen. Van Hollen Demands NY Dems Endorse Communist Zohran

Chris Van Hollen made a big show of supporting accused MS-13, wife beating illegal immigrant Abrego Garcia. He even went down to El Salvador to chat with him over cocktails. In the longer video below, he pleads for Maryland father Abrego. Now, he’s demanding New York Democrats endorse radical Communist Islamist Zohran Mamdani.

Zohran’s platform is that of the extremely radical Democrat Socialists of America Party. – DSA. He said he’s going to erase the gang database and arrest Netanyahu if he comes to New York. His party wants to eliminate misdemeanors, prisons, and defund the police. Zohran supports open borders, government owned groceries, higher taxes for the wealthy, and he’s not big on the peasants owning private property. Mamdani held a rally where an accused terrorist was his keynote speaker.

Mamdani is anti-capitalism. He is a failed rapper who will take over New York and turn it into a communist Islamist stronghold.

It is safe to say that Chris Van Hollen is a communist, and the Democrat Party is a communist party if this is the direction they take.