Hope for Ending the Russia-Ukraine War & All the Killing

As Sentinel reported, the Trump administration unveiled a 28-point peace plan and noted its similarity to the recent Gaza cease-fire deal. However, another 20-point plan was also worked out which seemed to be doomed to failure.

Now, Ukraine has reportedly agreed to the 28-point plan. According to CBS, a U.S. official confirmed that the Ukrainian government “agreed to a peace deal.” It was noted that small details are still being hammered out, but peace is on the horizon.

A U.S. official told CBS News on Tuesday that Ukraine’s government had “agreed to a peace deal” brokered by the Trump administration to stop Russia’s nearly four-year assault. The American official and Ukraine’s national security adviser Rustem Umerov said a common understanding on a proposal had been reached, with details still to be worked out.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that progress has been made. She noted in a post on X, “Over the past week, the United States has made tremendous progress towards a peace deal by bringing both Ukraine and Russia to the table. There are a few delicate, but not insurmountable, details that must be sorted out and will require further talks between Ukraine, Russia, and the United States.”

The peace deal is being made problematic by mainstream media. They want to quash the deal or just use it as an opportunity to hurt the President. Who can say. Just be forewarned that there is a lot of fake news surrounding the Ukraine – Russia War.