The Horrific Burning of an Innocent Woman In Lawless Chicago

Bethany Magee is the 26 year old woman who was set on fire by a lunatic with 72 prior arrests who served only 2 1/2 years in prison for those crimes.

“It is devastating that a career criminal with 72 PRIOR ARRESTS is now accused of attacking 26-year-old Bethany MaGee on Chicago’s L train, and setting her on fire,” US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said on social media Sunday.

“This would never have happened if this thug had been behind bars. Yet Chicago lets repeat offenders roam the streets,” Duffy said of suspect Lawrence Reed, 50, who is facing federal terrorism charges in connection with the senseless fire attack.

“Chicago’s carelessness is putting the American people at risk. No one should ever have to fear for their life on the subway,” Duffy said, lambasting the Windy City’s soft-on-crime policies that let a dangerous convicted felon roam free.

Reed’s Horrific Unprovoked Attack

Reed approached MaGee, who was sitting with her back to the crazed firebug on the train in downtown Chicago. Nov. 17, according to the criminal complaint.

He then removed the cap from a bottle of liquid, pouring it all over her head and body. MaGee fled, but Reed caught up with her. He set the bottle, which fell to the floor, on fire. He retrieved it and used it to set her ablaze. She was engulfed in flames. She somehow managed to exit the train before collapsing on the platform, where good Samaritans stepped in to help her. Bethany Magee was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, according to the complaint.

Reed was arrested the next day. He was hit with federal terrorism charges. He could be eligible for the death penalty if convicted.

Reed has 22 prior arrests since 2016 alone, and 53 criminal cases in Cook County dating back to 1993. Nine of them are felonies for which he pleaded guilty, officials said.

However, he’s only served time twice.

The Last Release

According to court records viewed by the outlet, Reed was released with an electronic ankle monitor in August after knocking a social worker out cold at a psychiatric hospital where he had been committed. She is left with permanent optic nerve damage.

Cook County Judge Teresa Molina Gonzalez released him, overruling prosecutors. Gonzalez claimed she couldn’t keep him because it was a misdemeanor. However, he had been arrested 72 times. Her excuse doesn’t fly.

At a hearing Friday, prosecutors asked the court to keep him in custody, arguing that he “presents a clear danger and persistent threat of terror to the community,” ABC News reported.

“The state court system has been unable to contain defendant’s violent crimes, and federal intervention is now needed,” US Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois Andrew Boutros wrote in the government’s detention motion.

Reed exhibited deranged behavior in the courtroom, singing, babbling, telling the court not to talk to him, pleading guilty, and saying he’s Chinese and wanted to defend himself.

The victim’s family said in a public statement on Thursday, according to a report from CBS Chicago:

“We would like to thank everyone for their prayers and well-wishes as our daughter receives care for injuries sustained earlier this week. We are also grateful for the excellent care and support of the burn team at Stroger Hospital. We will not be providing updates at this time, and ask for her—and our—privacy as we focus our attention on her and her recovery.”

This is Pritzker’s Chicago.