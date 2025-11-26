Rubio Pulls Two of Russia’s Key Requirements

Secretary Rubio took out two provisions in the Ukraine-Russia peace deal. The provisions were the two that Russia cared most about. They are going to reject the deal.

The Russian Wish List?

Lawmakers critical of President Donald Trump’s approach to ending the Russia-Ukraine war said Saturday they spoke with Secretary of State Marco Rubio who told them that the Trump peace plan is a “wish list” of the Russians and not the actual proposal offering Washington’s positions.

A State Department spokesperson denied their account, calling it “blatantly false.”

Rubio himself then took the extraordinary step of suggesting online that the senators were mistaken. They then said he was their source for the information. Rubio followed up by saying DC came up with the proposal.

The Changes to the Peace Plan

Red lines for Russia in the negotiations include the move reported earlier by The Washington Post to, for now, put aside Moscow’s demand that Ukraine withdraw from territory in the eastern Donbas region that Russia has not yet conquered. Russia would also reject the call for Ukraine’s NATO aspirations to be decided based on NATO’s rules that would nix the outright veto on membership from the earlier draft.

By Sunday night, Mr. Rubio took back control of the negotiations, the NY Times reported.

He excised sections that would forever bar Ukraine from joining NATO and that banned NATO member states from forming a security force inside Ukraine that would deter Russia from launching a new invasion.

Mr. Rubio explained that items involving Europe and NATO are part of a separate track and involves input from them.

Rubio also removed the section ceding 15% of Donbas to Russia.

Obviously, no one would expect the Russians to accept this deal. The 15% of territory they don’t have will soon be lost as they march through Ukraine. As for NATO, that’s one of the reasons for the invasion in the first place.

These provisions are the two Russia felt were non-negotiable.

The Times then said Russia has shown no signs of engaging in a cease-fire. However, Russia has been clear that they would not cease fire unless there was a deal.