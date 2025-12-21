Horrible Video of Elderly Women Permanently Blinded by a Criminal

Seattle releases criminals who should be taken off the streets, and one permanently blinded a 75-year-old woman in a random attack. Newly-released videos show the moments a man attacked a woman at random outside the King County Courthouse in downtown Seattle earlier this month.

Fale Vaigalepa Pea, 42, was armed with a wooden board that had a screw through the end of it and used both hands to swing the weapon and strike the victim, 75-year-old Jeanette Marken, in the face, according to charges filed in King County Superior Court.

The weapon gouged the woman’s eye, and she will never regain eyesight in that eye.

“To take a wood club with nails and hit her at full force in the face? I don’t understand it,” said Andrius Dyrikis, the victim’s son.

Body camera video from the responding officers shows they almost immediately recognized Pea:

“Is that Fale Pea?” a Seattle police officer asks another.

“Yeah, you know him?

“He’s notorious for random assaults on Third,” the officer says.

As paramedics are loading Marken onto a stretcher and treating her injury, an EMT asks an officer about the suspect:

“Who is this guy?”

“He’s a regular. He usually punches. I guess today he decided to escalate from his usual.”