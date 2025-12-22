Scott Jennings on Ben Shapiro Directly Going After Candace Owens

Scott Jennings discussed the recent TPUSA event on CNN, where he serves as a panelist. He focused on Ben Shapiro lashing out during the event at Candace Owens and her attacks on Erika Kirk.

Jennings told the CNN panel that “Shapiro directly went after Candace Owens in his remarks and her posture on the conspiracy theories that she has promoted since Charlie Kirk was murdered, which then ultimately led to her having to meet with Erika, you know, a grieving widow who she, I think, has been put through a terrible time here.”

“I mean, you’ve got a grieving widow with little kids trying to take over her husband’s organization, and Candace is out here, effectively trying to monetize that for her own personal self-aggrandizement, up to and including forcing a meeting.

“I think it’s pretty crazy. I don’t personally like all this infighting myself, but on the issue of Israel and on the issue of whether we’re going to platform anti-semitism or platform Holocaust deniers, I know where I am, and that is, we’re a political party, not a sponge, and we don’t have to soak up everything that oozes in under the door.”

The host said, “I mean, I saw Megyn Kelly there. You saw Steve Bannon there, other figures essentially siding with Candace Owens,” going after Ben Shapiro, why?

Jennings said, “I don’t know. It’s somewhat complicated to me with these personalities and their interplay. I know this platforming and absorbing hateful ideologies and conspiracy theories, especially regarding Charlie’s murder, are the opposite of helpful, and certainly the opposite of what I would consider to be in good taste, good form.”