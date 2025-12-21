James Woods : “Republicans Still Won’t Do a Damn Thing”

We have additional information proving agents did not have a predicate for the Mar-a-Lago raid. Yet nothing is being done. Republicans are doing nothing. It’s as if they want to lose the midterms. They won’t stick up for President Trump when he has clearly been wronged. Indeed, there is a much larger issue. Deep State arranged a coup against the President as if we were a Third World dictatorship.

Some of these Republicans were part of the coup, even if only through their silence. Their reactions are inadequate to the crisis unfolding.

The Biden Justice Department pushed the FBI to raid despite no crime having been committed. They didn’t care about the optics or the law.

To even mention Biden is a waste of time. He’s on his way out of this world, and he was mentally incapacitated as President. The people behind the coup need to be arrested. If Bondi can’t do it, Trump has to find someone else. The mutiny against him is building, and his enemies want to impeach him. There are only months left to do something.

Meanwhile, they have codified nothing President Trump has done.