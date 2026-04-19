Horrific Murder of 8 Children in Shreveport – Killer Identified

Update at the end.

Eight children, including a baby, have been killed in a mass shooting in Shreveport, Louisiana, after a crazed gunman opened fire in three different homes in the city. It was a horrific domestic disturbance. Two adults were also injured.

How do you kill little children and a baby? Reportedly, the slaughter includes the killer’s own children.

A total of 10 people were shot, eight of them fatally, with the victims’ ages ranging from 1 to 14, following the horrific scenes on Saturday night, according to police.

Some of the victims were “descendants” of the gunman, Shreveport Police Department spokesperson Christopher Bordelon told a news briefing.

Following the shooting, the gunman carjacked a vehicle and tried to escape, before being shot dead by cops, according to authorities.

The crime scene was described as “extensive” and spanned two homes on the same street and a third on a nearby street.

Speaker Mike Johnson offered his condolences:

“Heartbreaking tragedy in Shreveport this morning — 8 children were senselessly killed and multiple others were injured. My team is in touch with local law enforcement as more details emerge. We’re holding the victims, their families and loved ones, and our Shreveport community close in our thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time. And we are grateful to the Shreveport, Bossier, and Louisiana State Police for their swift response.”

WATCH: 8 children aged 1–14 killed in domestic shooting in Shreveport, Louisiana; suspect shot by police during vehicle chase pic.twitter.com/1z1OPpHXn4 — Rapid Report (@RapidReport2025) April 19, 2026



The name and photos of the suspect (killer) and the murdered children have not been officially released. Several reports identified the killer, allegedly. No confirmation.

UPDATE

Police have identified the gunman as Shamar Elkins, the Shreveport mayor’s communications director Leigh Anne Evensky told CNN.

Two adult women and one teenager were also wounded in Sunday’s shootings, Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux said. The women are in critical condition, Arceneaux added, and the teenager has non-life threatening injuries.

“It rattles the entire city,” Arceneaux said. “It affects us all.”

The media claims this is gun violence. This was an evil man.

Investigators believe Elkins is related to at least some of the victims. The mayor said earlier it’s believed the suspect had a relationship with one or both of the women, but it’s not clear.

This is a very large scene with multiple deceased children present,” Bordelon said.

This is so horrible, beyond words.