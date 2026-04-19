Iran Might Not Show Up in Islamabad for Talks

The IRGC won’t give up. According to Middle Eastern correspondent Ariel Oseran, quoting a Tasnim News report, Iran’s negotiators declared they won’t even show up in Islamabad.

Iran will not send a negotiating team to Islamabad while the U.S. blockade on Iranian ports continues and no negotiations will take place, the IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News reports. Meanwhile, the exchange of messages between the sides is ongoing. — Ariel Oseran أريئل أوسيران (@ariel_oseran) April 19, 2026

Iran will not send a negotiating team to Islamabad while the U.S. blockade on Iranian ports continues and no negotiations will take place, the IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News reports. Meanwhile, the exchange of messages between the sides is ongoing.

Trump ending the blockade while Iran pointedly retains control of the Strait of Hormuz would be a major loss of face for the U.S. and would fly in the face of President Trump’s assertion that the war is being brought to a successful conclusion.

Odds now are war mid-week. It’s a mystery why President Trump thought they would negotiate. They are hardened ideologues, fanatics. President Trump said he had no choice but to preemptively attack because they present an existential threat to the world.

Iranian terrorists were allowed to get too powerful. Former Presidents Obama and Biden allowed them to have the money to fund their underground arsenals.

This is the last we heard from the foreign minister two days ago.

In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire, on the coordinated route as already announced by Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Rep. of Iran. — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) April 17, 2026

As we reported, MB Ghalibaf, one of the negotiators, said they will not have an agreement with the United States. He accused President Trump of lying.