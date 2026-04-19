It Looks Like President Trump Will Blow Up Iran

This morning, President Trump addressed Iran’s firing on two vessels and their closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran decided to fire bullets yesterday in the Strait of Hormuz — A Total Violation of our Ceasefire Agreement! Many of them were aimed at a French Ship, and a Freighter from the United Kingdom. That wasn’t nice, was it? My Representatives are going to Islamabad, Pakistan — They will be there tomorrow evening, for Negotiations. Iran recently announced that they were closing the Strait, which is strange, because our BLOCKADE has already closed it. They’re helping us without knowing, and they are the ones that lose with the closed passage, $500 Million Dollars a day!

The United States loses nothing. In fact, many Ships are headed, right now, to the U.S., Texas, Louisiana, and Alaska, to load up, compliments of the IRGC, always wanting to be “the tough guy!” We’re offering a very fair and reasonable DEAL, and I hope they take it because, if they don’t, the United States is going to knock out every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran. NO MORE MR. NICE GUY! They’ll come down fast, they’ll come down easy and, if they don’t take the DEAL, it will be my Honor to do what has to be done, which should have been done to Iran, by other Presidents, for the last 47 years. IT’S TIME FOR THE IRAN KILLING MACHINE TO END! President DONALD J. TRUMP

People online claim President Trump made up the agreement. It’s more likely that Foreign Minister Araghchi made an agreement that the IRGC would not accept. I believe the IRGC would rather see the country destroyed than give up power. Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf, who has been screaming “Death to America” for years, said they will make no agreement with the United States, and they won’t open the Strait. This is existential for them, and they will take down the world to take down the USA and Donald Trump.

President Trump said he will blow up Iran, bridges, power plants, and more. There will be meetings in Islamabad on Tuesday.

No more Mr. Nice Guy. Yikes.