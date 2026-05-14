Horrific Slaughter of Nigerian Christians This Past Week

No one seems to care about the genocide of Christians. The Pope is still going along with the lie that it’s just as bad for other Muslims. The radical Islamists murder for Allah, even children.

The terrorists have concentration camps where the Christian children are forced into cannibalism. The victims never recover.

In recent days, Muslims in Nigeria invaded Christian villages and slaughtered innocent people with machetes as human sacrifices for Allah. According to witnesses and survivors, jihadists tortured pregnant women to death in the most horrific way. The Muslim men chanted “Allahu… pic.twitter.com/kQiTOt4vWX — Liza Rosen (@LizaRosen0000) May 13, 2026

In one village, they slaughtered people in this Christian village, hacking the stomachs of two pregnant women so they could watch their babies die.

BREAKING: Islamists stormed a Christian village in Nigeria and committed the most horrific crimes imaginable. They captured pregnant women, hacked their stomaches open, and forced them to witness their own unborn babies die in front of them. pic.twitter.com/AbxrFvX2r1 — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) May 14, 2026

GRAPHIC WARNING ⚠️ While Arab colonizers are losing the war they started Christians are being killed by Muslim radicals in terrible massacres in the northern part, of Nigeria but we are all silent about this genocide.pic.twitter.com/fKdLxX4yMU https://t.co/X0jveX6Vep — 🍌 🎗️🐬😍🤍 (@king27yan) May 11, 2026

A savage chopped off this young girl’s hands. She miraculously escaped before her beheading.

A Muslim jihadist cut off the hands of a Christian girl because she refused to marry him and become a sex slave. She managed to escape before he tried to behead her. This past year, more Christians have been killed in Nigeria than Palestinians in Gaza. The media remains silent. pic.twitter.com/kclu1FOHbe — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) May 8, 2026

Why won’t the worthless UN do something? Our UN Ambassador just sent the UN Humanitarian