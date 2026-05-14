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Home Home Horrific Slaughter of Nigerian Christians This Past Week

Horrific Slaughter of Nigerian Christians This Past Week

By
M Dowling
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0
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No one seems to care about the genocide of Christians. The Pope is still going along with the lie that it’s just as bad for other Muslims. The radical Islamists murder for Allah, even children.

The terrorists have concentration camps where the Christian children are forced into cannibalism. The victims never recover.

In one village, they slaughtered people in this Christian village, hacking the stomachs of two pregnant women so they could watch their babies die.

A savage chopped off this young girl’s hands. She miraculously escaped before her beheading.

Why won’t the worthless UN do something? Our UN Ambassador just sent the UN Humanitarian

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