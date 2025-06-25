Unelected Bureaucrat Deletes Great Provisions from the BBB

The Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth McDonough, who is an unelected bureaucrat with tremendous power, was appointed by the late radical Democrat Harry Reid in 2012. She is taking many key provisions out of the Big Beautiful Reconciliation Bill. The Senate could probably remove her, but they aren’t or can’t. This is a woman who had no problem with anything Democrats wanted.

McDonough is slashing great provisions, claiming they violate the Byrd Rule. The Senate is working with her despite her obvious partisanship.

Some, and only some of what she won’t allow:

State border security and immigration enforcement

defunding sanctuary cities

reigning in activist judges

illegals taken off SNAP and Medicaid benefits

rolling back the EV mandate, and

the offshore drilling and gas provisions.

There are many other things she won’t allow.

She has tremendous power, and is supposed to be nonpartisan, but she looks partisan to us.

Kevin Hassett, the director of the National Economic Council, assured Rob Schmitt on Newsmax last night that it will still be a Big Beautiful Bill. He agreed she is “making decisions that are really inconsistent with her charge.”

“But you know, the Senate has decided that she’s their parliamentarian,” Hassett said, “that they’re working with her, and we’re going to get this Big, Beautiful Bill. …She’s going to take some good stuff out of it that shouldn’t be taken out.

Hassett continued. “But there’s so many wonderful things to the bill. They’re going to give us the 3% growth, the 10,000 higher income, the no tax on overtime, all the stuff that the President thinks are the most important things, they’re going to be in the bill. But you’re right to point out that this is something that needs some reform. … this is a person who caused no trouble at all when we had these incredible spending blowouts under Joe Biden. Like every single thing that the Biden guys wanted, she seems to have agreed to. …”

