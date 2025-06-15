Hot, Hot Israel-Iran War, Mass Evacuation of Citizens in Tehran

M Dowling
The war between Iran and Israel is very hot. Currently, Israel is calling for mass evacuations in some areas of Iran. It looks like Iran is becoming Syria.

Mass Evacuations

Who Is Fleeing?

Some believe regime families are evacuating. No one who can confirm is confirming.

Iranians who live near weapons productions sites or regime institutions were told to evacuate immediately.

“Russian news agency RIA reported that the Russian embassy in Tehran has begun evacuating citizens from Iran,” Reuters reported at 10:08 am ET.

Intense Strikes Across Iran

According to local reports, Israeli warplanes have launched very intense strikes on the IRGC missile launchers in multiple cities across across western Iran.

This morning, the Israeli Air Force struck a group of Iranian ballistic missile launchers in Hamedan province. At least two TELs, disguised as cargo trucks, were destroyed.

Iran is clearly targeting civilian areas in Israel. They’re desperate. It seems they’re counting on mass casualties to pressure Israel into stopping strikes inside Iran.

Iran is slamming Israel but only four people were slightly injured.

Unconfirmed reports say an attack is underway at the Parchin military complex near Tehran, a key site suspected of nuclear-related activity.

The Israeli Air Force is currently striking surface-to-surface missile sites in central Iran. They have control of the sky. Iran doesn’t have an air force.


The city of Mashhad is currently under heavy Israeli bombardment.

Mossad Agents Arrested

Iran claims it has arrested “Mossad” agents and uncovered a drone assembly workshop in the Tehran area.

There is video online of a truck driven by Mossad agents trying to outrun the IRGC.

Earthquake

It appears that the Israeli military has launched a strike on the Fordow nuclear facility near Tehran in the past few minutes. Initial reports indicate a 2.5 magnitude earthquake has been recorded near the Fordow nuclear site in Iran. This facility is considered one of the top strategic targets on Israel’s list.

What’s Next?

Iran has informed mediators Qatar and Oman that it will not negotiate a ceasefire with Israel while Israeli strikes continue.

Trump says he still wants peace talks but sometimes they just have to “fight it out.”

The Iranian regime has declared that, in response to the support extended by the United States, the United Kingdom, and France to Israel in intercepting missile strikes launched from Tehran, it may move to close the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz and potentially target the interests of these nations across the region.

U.S. Air Force personnel under U.S. Central Command have been placed on Uniform Posture Level 3 as a precaution. Troops are now required to wear vests, helmets, and carry full MOPP gear, including protective eyewear, masks, gloves, and first aid kits while outdoors. Gatherings of more than 50 are banned, and some base dining facilities are restricted to take-out only. The new orders were issued within the last 24 to 36 hours by regional commanders.

Some say Putin made a deal with the US and UK to trade Eastern Ukraine for Tehran.


Dr. Van Nostrand
Dr. Van Nostrand
6 hours ago

Don’t let regime families escape. If they do, find out where they go and hunt them down and kill them. Any nation taking them in should be considered an enemy of Israel.

Peter B. Prange,
Peter B. Prange,
6 hours ago

Noe that Israel has started, they must destroy Iranian capability to wage war outside its borders, and be broken financially so as not to be able to fund and train terrorists.
Any acts of war against the USA homeland, embassies and bases will have to be harshly punished. The weak will not inherit peace.
If the elite are fleeing, I am sure their destinations are being tracked.
Perhaps an international tribunal could be organized to try them for their war crimes,

Peter B. Prange,
Peter B. Prange,
6 hours ago

“Some say Putin made a deal with the US and UK to trade Eastern Ukraine for Tehran.” Interesting, but sketchy. It could mean so many things. Promises not to defend air space? etc. etc. But since USA and UK are not directly involved in either war…

