Hot, Hot Israel-Iran War, Mass Evacuation of Citizens in Tehran

The war between Iran and Israel is very hot. Currently, Israel is calling for mass evacuations in some areas of Iran. It looks like Iran is becoming Syria.

Mass Evacuations

JUST IN Channel 12: Israel is planning to order mass evacuations in parts of Iran on Monday, ahead of planned strikes on military targets embedded within civilian zones. Interesting days ahead. — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 15, 2025

Breaking: Mass evacuation from Tehran as people try to flee the capital following Israel’s complete aerial dominance. pic.twitter.com/RqRVsE1sEL — AP (@AP_from_NY) June 15, 2025

Who Is Fleeing?

Some believe regime families are evacuating. No one who can confirm is confirming.

BREAKING NEWS: More evidence of regime families fleeing Iran by private airplanes. Airports are closed for everyone else. We are witnessing the final days of the 46 year old islamic regime.

Thank you Israel .#Iran #Israel pic.twitter.com/T7HVOyrUdC — Theon (@gaurav_im45) June 14, 2025

Iranians who live near weapons productions sites or regime institutions were told to evacuate immediately.

Evacuation Alert in Iran The IDF Spokesperson in Arabic has addressed all Iranian residents living near weapons production sites or regime institutions, urging them to evacuate immediately. Israel does its best to avoid harming civilians — because our goal is the Iranian… pic.twitter.com/68AFYlQn21 — The Voice Of Truth (@thevoicetruth1) June 15, 2025

“Russian news agency RIA reported that the Russian embassy in Tehran has begun evacuating citizens from Iran,” Reuters reported at 10:08 am ET.

Intense Strikes Across Iran

According to local reports, Israeli warplanes have launched very intense strikes on the IRGC missile launchers in multiple cities across across western Iran.

This morning, the Israeli Air Force struck a group of Iranian ballistic missile launchers in Hamedan province. At least two TELs, disguised as cargo trucks, were destroyed.

Iran is clearly targeting civilian areas in Israel. They’re desperate. It seems they’re counting on mass casualties to pressure Israel into stopping strikes inside Iran.

Iran is slamming Israel but only four people were slightly injured.

Footage shows the aftermath of an Iranian ballistic missile strike in a southern Israeli town, where medics say four people were lightly injured. pic.twitter.com/P8ovhUStvt — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 15, 2025

Unconfirmed reports say an attack is underway at the Parchin military complex near Tehran, a key site suspected of nuclear-related activity.

The Israeli Air Force is currently striking surface-to-surface missile sites in central Iran. They have control of the sky. Iran doesn’t have an air force.

Israeli Jets are roaring over Tehran like it’s flying over Lebanon. EMBARRASSING. pic.twitter.com/Bs9m15TPkn — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 15, 2025



The city of Mashhad is currently under heavy Israeli bombardment.

Mossad Agents Arrested

Iran claims it has arrested “Mossad” agents and uncovered a drone assembly workshop in the Tehran area.

WILD Iranian state TV: An Israeli three-story drone manufacturing workshop has been discovered in Tehran. WHAATT?? pic.twitter.com/ZD1qPjJO1r — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 15, 2025

There is video online of a truck driven by Mossad agents trying to outrun the IRGC.

Earthquake

It appears that the Israeli military has launched a strike on the Fordow nuclear facility near Tehran in the past few minutes. Initial reports indicate a 2.5 magnitude earthquake has been recorded near the Fordow nuclear site in Iran. This facility is considered one of the top strategic targets on Israel’s list.

116/ #Breaking In the past few minutes, another wave of missile attacks launched by the Iranian regime against Israeli cities began. However, according to Israeli sources, all missiles were successfully intercepted and destroyed. With each passing second, the regime’s… pic.twitter.com/Q5DWSiyMWE — OSINT WWIII (@OsintWWIII) June 15, 2025

What’s Next?

Iran has informed mediators Qatar and Oman that it will not negotiate a ceasefire with Israel while Israeli strikes continue.

Trump says he still wants peace talks but sometimes they just have to “fight it out.”

The Iranian regime has declared that, in response to the support extended by the United States, the United Kingdom, and France to Israel in intercepting missile strikes launched from Tehran, it may move to close the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz and potentially target the interests of these nations across the region.

U.S. Air Force personnel under U.S. Central Command have been placed on Uniform Posture Level 3 as a precaution. Troops are now required to wear vests, helmets, and carry full MOPP gear, including protective eyewear, masks, gloves, and first aid kits while outdoors. Gatherings of more than 50 are banned, and some base dining facilities are restricted to take-out only. The new orders were issued within the last 24 to 36 hours by regional commanders.

Some say Putin made a deal with the US and UK to trade Eastern Ukraine for Tehran.

