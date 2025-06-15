Mark Levin and Tucker Carlson Publicly Battle Over Iran, Zelensky Weighs in on Iran

Mark Levin and Tucker Carlson are engaged in a bitter public feud that is not helpful to President Trump. It might be better if they took it indoors but they won’t.

Last week, Carlson alleged that Levin was “lobbying for war with Iran” during a visit to the White House. Levin responded by calling his former colleague “a loathsome ass.”

On Wednesday, Politico reported that Levin told President Donald Trump that Iran was just days away from building a nuclear weapon and said the president should allow Israel to bomb the country. In response, Levin accused Carlson of “planting stories with his media pals.”

Trump’s envoy to the Middle East was scheduled to meet with Iranian officials for talks in Oman on Sunday. Iran pulled out when the war began. It looks like Israel sabotaged the talks due to the timing.

Tucker called out Levin, Hannity, and Rupert Murdoch on X. Levin shot back, calling Tucker a “thug,” saying he is promoting anti-semitism” and is “undermining” Trump. He called Tucker a “paper tiger” and his threats mean nothing.

Tucker hasn’t responded yet.

Shortly after Israel’s initial strikes on Iran, The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to bomb the country before diplomatic talks had run their course. That call went unheeded.

Trump knew it was coming.

Tucker once said Iran deserved to be annihilated:

I’m a big fan of this Tucker Carlson prior to working for Qatar: “Iran deserves to be annihilated. I think they’re lunatic. I think they’re evil.”

Ukraine President Zelensky Promotes the Iran-Israel War

Now, we have Ukrainian President Zelensky weighing in. He says Iran is a threat to Ukraine. They supply Russia with weapons. Zelensky would be very happy to have the US eliminate any country they don’t approve of.

“Iran is, in fact, actively working against us by supplying weapons and technology to Russia. That makes them a serious threat. Even so, we do not seek escalation,” Zelenskyy said. “We understand all too well the devastating consequences such a conflict can bring. The human cost, the losses, the potential outcomes of a full-scale war. But Iran continues to support Russia.”

He said the support included both arms and technology.

“This regime is enabling Russia’s aggression by providing arms and technological support. Iran uses its oil revenues to fund war efforts. That is the harsh reality we are dealing with,” he added.

Opinion

Levin says he’s not a warmonger. However, his show has become unwatchable for some because of his push for wars. All he does is push for war in the Middle East and Ukraine. He only has people on his show who support war. He has said it’s not warmongering if we need to protect the US and our allies.

