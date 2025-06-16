Putin Warns Ayatollah: You’re in Danger & You’re Alone

Sentinel already posted some of the information about the fighting between Israel and Iran today. The war is hot, hot, hot. They are now entering the fourth day of war.

Iran has allegedly put pressure on intermediaries to get Israel to agree to a cease-fire. That’s not working out, so the Mullahs allegedly asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to intercede with Donald Trump.

According to Israel Hayom, Trump told Putin that he wasn’t going to stop Israel from finishing off the Iranian threat. That’s when Putin allegedly ordered Russian diplomatic personnel to get out of Tehran.

Russia has taken an active role in trying to quell the conflict between Iran and Israel. He called President Trump at Iran’s request.

Following the conversation in which Trump probably said he would not restrain Israel, “Putin sent a warning to Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei, stating that his regime is in danger. Putin advised him to move quickly toward negotiations.” He also ordered evacuation of Russian embassy personnel from Tehran. Putin doesn’t appear to have any intention of joining the fight on Tehran’s behalf. He is on his own.

The report from this one outlet could be accurate or not.

