An Offensive KJP Claims J6 Riot Was Worst Attack Since the Civil War

Gaslighting Karine Jean-Pierre (KJP) said the riot on Jan. 6 was the worst attack since the Civil War. That’s extemely offensive. My family served in every major war since the Revolution and they were all worse than a riot. Some suffered terribly. The relatives who served in Korea, WWI and WWII came back in terrible shape. I lost the usher at my wedding on 9/11, along with friends. That too was worse than a riot.

The George Floyd riots with $2 billion in damage and 25 dead, including police officers, was worse than the Jan. 6 riot.

While Democrats lie shamelessly, claiming officers lost their lives at the hands of rioters on J6, only one person was murdered. That person was Ashley Babbitt who was murdered by a Capitol Hill police so-called hero with a trigger finger.

The riot was never an insurrection and hard as they tried, the corrupt federal prosecutors couldn’t find anyone to charge with insurrection. Instead, they dug up a law from the Civil War and charged rioters as conspirators.

It doesn’t stop there. KJP said Biden has worked on the border since day one. That’s true if she means he’s worked at opening it. The press secretary, a bald-faced liar, said the border isn’t open. Yikes!

My father and mother served in Pearl Harbor after the attack there 80 years ago. My father died of complications from his service in WW2. I find the words of White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre disgusting! Any one else disgusted by her words? https://t.co/BOjK5ZoNQ1 — Doug Sides (@DougSides) December 20, 2022

Great job, Joe! KJP is Stalinesque in her attempts to deceive.

Karine Jean-Pierre: “the president has been doing the work at the border since day one” pic.twitter.com/X8kWTkpLHA — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 19, 2022

The border isn’t open? How stupid does she think we are?

Bill Melugin @BillFOXLA gives an update on the border crisis. pic.twitter.com/op6Zm6cjsb — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) December 20, 2022

