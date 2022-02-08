McConnell Thinks He’s a Dem Activist – Attacks J6 Rioters as Insurrectionists

Mitch McConnell really has got to go. He is blatantly damaging the Republican Party prior to an important election.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell disagreed vehemently Tuesday with the Republican National Committee’s recent censure of two GOP lawmakers, as well as its characterization of the Jan. 6 riot in the Capitol.

“We all were here. We saw what happened. It was a violent insurrection for the purpose of trying to prevent the peaceful transfer of power after a legitimately certified election, from one administration to the next. That’s what it was,” McConnell, R-Ky., told reporters at his weekly news conference.

In reality, it was a violent riot by some rogue activists and a peaceful rally by hundreds of thousands.

He does not want to have two RINOs censured. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, two Pelosi puppets, have his full support. They are one.

McConnell also said Tuesday that the RNC shouldn’t be “in the business of picking and choosing Republicans who ought to be supported,” adding that the national committee’s role is to back all members of the party.

“The issue is whether or not the RNC should be, sort of, singling out members of our party who may have different views from the majority. That’s not the job of the RNC,” he said.

Right, like he supports conservatives?

He’s done his best to destroy Conservatives, including Donald Trump. So much irony.

There is no way that riot was an insurrection. The Left had to really stretch the law to charge some with lesser ‘crimes’ and none were charged with insurrection. Most are charged with trespassing, parading and similar misdemeanors.

