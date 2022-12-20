Famous Pro-Life Priest, Fr. Pavone Responds to His Ouster from the Church

Recently defrocked priest Fr. Frank Pavone told Eric Bolling that his dismissal from the priesthood resulted from a 22-year battle with some bishops. According to the Father, some Bishops feel threatened. Fr. Pavone said he is a one-agenda fighter for pro-life. His organization, Priests for Life, has also been a target. His support of President Trump was unpopular with some bishops. He wouldn’t back off because Trump is the most pro-life president in his lifetime.

The decision has angered pro-life Catholics who respect Pavone and appreciate his decades of service to the pro-life movement via Priests for Life. Fighting for life should have given him more leeway.

This church hasn’t punished pedophiles, but the pro-life priest must go? What about Catholic Charities violating US law by finding and ushering in millions of illegal migrants and getting millions of dollars for their efforts?

Pope Francis recently put an abortion advocate on the Pontifical Academy for Life. He claims that giving abortion support to a Catholic Church platform helps “dialog.” Many disagree with him on that.

In a December 13 letter to the Catholic bishops in the United States, Papal Nuncio Archbishop Christophe Pierre wrote that the Dicastery for the Clergy issued the decision to defrock Pavone on November 9. The reasons were supposedly for “blasphemous communications on social media” and “persistent disobedience of the lawful instructions of his diocesan bishop.”

He said g-d damn twice in a tweet. However, this action appears more political than religious. The Catholic Church under the Red Pope has become very political, and it should not be.

There is reportedly no ability to appeal the decision, but Fr. Pavone said he would have to wait for a friendlier Pope.

Outspoken Bishop Joseph Strickland tweeted support for Fr. Pavone. He disagreed with the decision, calling the defrocking the real “blasphemy.”

“The blasphemy is that this holy priest is canceled while an evil president promotes the denial of truth & the murder of the unborn at every turn, Vatican officials promote immorality & denial of the deposit of faith & priests promote gender confusion devastating lives…evil,” he tweeted.

Bishop Strickland is a strong pro-life supporter. Earlier this year, Strickland joined a handful of bishops saying pro-abortion Speaker Nancy Pelosi is barred from Communion in his diocese.

That’s what the Pope should do to her and Biden, IMHO. Instead, Pope Francis is blessing her and showing deference to Joe Biden.

Since he didn’t get his eviction notice, he is still saying Mass. As a Catholic, a proud niece of a priest, and an Archbishop, I was told once a priest, always a priest, ousted or not.

Related