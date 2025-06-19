Housewives of CNN Analyzing Foreign Policy Stupidly

You could lose IQ points listening to these clips. The first panelist invents the causes of authoritarianism and then uses the fake information to back up her point such as it is.

“This is not the first place authoritarian regimes have taken over. And when you look at what has happened in other countries where that has happened, they use certain issues to actually track. Immigration is one, trans issues is another one. And what has this administration really focused on? Immigration and trans issues.”

Donald Trump is going to destroy free and fair elections:

“This authoritarianism is bigger than an immigration policy. It is about the consolidation of power and giving, not having free and fair elections in the future, not being able, not letting the judiciary actually have the equal branch of the public, not briefing congresspeople before we are about to take a massive strike and maybe send people into war.”

By the way, there is a briefing scheduled of 100 congresspeople next week.

Making Stuff Up

Democrat strategist Ashley Allison: Immigration and trans issues have been used to turn countries towards authoritarianism — — and that’s what Donald Trump is doing. Incredible stuff here: “This is not the first place authoritarian regimes have taken over. And when you look… pic.twitter.com/C2XKpakBtX — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 19, 2025

Wine Women and Rapture Preppers

Here’s another with an anti-Christian assault. She said Mike Johnson and Ted Cruz are rapture preppers. Without evidence, she claims their “magical thinking” is our foreign policy. The gentleman on the panel deserves better than these women.

Casual anti-Christian bigotry like this shows how much wine women hate you. https://t.co/NdxpzxBIB7 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 19, 2025

The Democrat Party is in a lot of trouble, so is CNN.

