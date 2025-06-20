Nashville Mayor Smirks After Doxing ICE as Assaults Increased 413%

Thanks to the Nashville Mayor, the names of agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) were posted to online by the City of Nashville,. The excuse was “a public records request mandates information about immigration be posted online to a city website.”

They know these agents and their families are under threat.

Mayor Freddie O’Connell is currently under investigation by two Congressional committees for allegedly helping illegal immigrants in Music City evade deportations.

Smirking Freddie:

“I understand the concerns but it’s not a process that I would characterize as doxing,” a smirking O’Connell told reporters at a press conference Wednesday.

“It was an unintentional release of names that was already part of a public record.”

According to the latest data, ICE law enforcement is facing a 413% increase in assaults while carrying out enforcement operations.

Sanctuary politicians doing what they can to aid and abet assaults of our ICE officers through their vilification, demonization and doxing of ICE.

They’re Fine If Agents Die As Long As Criminal Aliens Aren’t “Whisked Away”

These sanctuary politicians don’t care if ICE agents are killed.

“Our officers are facing a 413% increase in assaults against them as they put their lives on the line to arrest murderers, rapists, and gang members. Secretary Noem’s message to the rioters is clear: you will not stop us or slow us down. ICE and our federal law enforcement partners will continue to enforce the law. And if you lay a hand on a law enforcement officer, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Last night, Portland rioters violently targeted federal law enforcement— 250 rioters launched fireworks, shined lasers in officers’ eyes to temporarily blind them, and stormed an ICE field office. Ultimately, five individuals were arrested on various charges including assault on… pic.twitter.com/bCaMA9yKai — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) June 19, 2025

