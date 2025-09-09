Mecklenburg County, Where DeCarlos Lived, Received $3.3M to Reduce the Jail Population

Mecklenburg County released DeCarlos Brown at least 14 times despite his vicious criminal and mentally unstable behavior. The County received $3.3 million from the leftist NGO MacArthur Foundation to reduce its jail population. Specifically the black and Hispanic jail population is being reduced.

This is true insanity. You don’t cure problems by hiding them or pretending they don’t exist. Leftists want you to believe if they only had a fair shake, they wouldn’t be criminals.

We have a man running for mayor in New York City who doesn’t believe in prisons or police. He thinks police create crimes. This man, Zohran Mamdani, is a member of the Democrat Socialist Party. They are now absorbed into the Democrat Party. Their platform calls for eradication of misdemeanors.

This is where the Democrat Party is headed.

Brian Stelter is making it about Maga and racism. He claims it’s political and then makes it political because Maga noticed it and demanded the media notice it.

Stelter says it doesn’t have a thing to do with race, and calls all of us on the right racists for noticing.

Upsetting Video so be forewarned

If you want to understand how horrible this murder is, this video might do it. I am posting it to make people realize how terrible it is. It picks up after the three stabbings. The full clip is here.

Only one person came to her aid.

Democrats want this. Their policies make it happen using phony racism arguments.

The horrible man with mental illness left all bloody, saying, “Got that white girl. Got that white girl.”

Here’s the part of the Iryna Zarutska murder video they didn’t show. She didn’t die quickly. She was fully aware, desperately terrified, and suffering to the end. It is beyond heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/M8hlqmu8ht — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) September 9, 2025

DeCarlos is a poster child of a criminal who got away with his crimes until he finally committed the worst one.

If we won’t commit people like DeCarlos, they must be incarcerated.

Brian Stelter’s tirade is an attempt to make it about Conservatives. His beef is that Conservatives noticed the horror story and the career criminal no one would put away.

a woman is savagely murdered, and this ghoul directs his ire not on the murderous devil, but social media posts. you couldn’t create a more repellent person. it’s as if CNN is committing suicide, collectively, before our eyes. https://t.co/xvCjNDIhD2 — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) September 9, 2025

This includes some great points by a reporter.