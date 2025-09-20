How Islam Survived for 1400 Years?

When you have Islamists running for office, you should start to worry and consider the possibility that this clip below is accurate. Paterson New Jersey is now Islamist. Parts of Texas and Minnesota are. It’s happening in Maine and other locations in the USA.

The overwhelming majority of Muslims are peaceful, but 10% to 15% are radicals who take over and are violent.

There are things we can do to stop it.

Sharia law must be stopped and welfare must not be given under Sharia. Immigration from countries with radical Sharia law must be stopped, at least for a while. Radical imams need to be stopped.

Consider Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib’s radicalism, and you will see the danger. Check out Zohran Mamdani and his communist Islamist father who teaches at Columbia or did teach there.

In New York, people should vote for Curtis Sliwa, just this one time, but they won’t. He’s their only hope.

Watch:



11 Years Ago But More Current Today