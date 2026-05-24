How Loud Is a Gunshot?

Have you ever wondered how loud a gunshot is? Ammo.com was curious, so they did the research! Their latest report examines the decibels of gunshots. Ammo.com was curious, so they did the research! Their latest report examines gunshot decibels by caliber and at various distances.

If you’re in a hurry, here are the highlights:

Gunshots range from 140 to 180 decibels.

Under the right conditions, gunshots can be heard from one to two miles away.

Visual and auditory cues are instrumental for determining whether a sound is a gunshot or a firework.

By way of comparison, a conversation is 60dB, a jackhammer is 129 dB, a .22 LR Rifle is 140 dB.

But there’s much more to learn! We hope you’ll read and share the full report, linked here.