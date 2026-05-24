Orange County Tank Looks to Fail, Not Explode

The Orange County tank that could potentially blow looks more likely to fail, but that is not certain. Forty thousand residents are still under an evacuation order.

Officials in Orange County say a major shift in conditions at a Garden Grove chemical facility has significantly reduced the immediate risk of a catastrophic explosion, The New York Post reports.

In a joint statement from the city of Westminster and the Westminster Police Department, experts described the situation as “critically positive.”

“OCFA has reported the tank has cracked and released some pressure, taking away the potential of a catastrophic explosion.

“There is no leak of chemical substance. This is a new positive development and the science experts are still evaluating this,” according to the city and police officials.