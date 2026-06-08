How Obamacare Has Ruined Healthcare in 221 Words

Last year, a real American doctor explained simply how bad Obamacare has been.

“Barack Obama destroyed American healthcare.”

“Now in 2025, a family of four had $35,000 per year in premiums with a $6,000 deductible. Obamacare has now been around for 15 years, and the promise was that it was going to save us dramatically on our healthcare spending and make us healthier.

“And if you look at 2010 for a family of four, their premiums were about $13,000, and they had about $3,000 to $4,000 in deductibles. Now you go to 2025, and the premium has jumped to $35,000, about a $5,000 to $6,000 deductible.

“What’s happening now is we have what’s called functionally uninsured patients. That means they have insurance, they think that they’re okay, then they get sick, they go to the ER, they present their magic insurance card, and they find out they have a $5,000 deductible.

“That means they have to pay $5,000 before the first dollar of coverage. Now, the ER for sure is going to eat up that $5,000 deductible.

“What that means is patients now have ongoing medical debt. So, has Obamacare saved us money? No, unfortunately not.

“What it has done is made the system very, very complex. You’ve had the growth of very small- to moderate-sized insurance companies, too huge insurance companies. There are now seven insurance companies that are in the Fortune 500 right now.”

American doctor goes over how Barack Obama destroyed American Healthcare Before Obamacare in 2010

– A family of 4 had $13,000 per year in premiums with a $3,000 deductible Now in 2025

– A family of 4 had $35,000 per year in premiums with a $6,000 deductible “Obamacare has now… pic.twitter.com/CkK61eDf1i — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) October 23, 2025

Via Wall Street Apes