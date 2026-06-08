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Home Home The Body Brokers Swing California’s Elections

The Body Brokers Swing California’s Elections

By
M Dowling
-
3
80

I witnessed the following in New York. When we tried to track down the drug-addicted and homeless voters, no one knew where they were. In California, the homeless are brought into the city for their ballots by the body brokers.

ANAHEIM, CA—JANUARY 9, 2017 Homeless encampments lined up along the Los Angeles River along a bike trail.

They receive money or other compensation for their ballots. In California, their mailing address is listed as a party/DSA/candidate affiliated location. The ‘voters’ never see the ballots. They could be dead for all we know.

Mail-in balloting, ballot harvesting, and sending out millions of ballots unrequested allow enormous corruption. Paying off the indigent, homeless, drug-addicted, and dementia patients is also corrupt.

LA leftists pay the homeless to come to the city, thus the name “body brokers.”

Homelessness in Los Angeles is big business. They make a lot of money skimming off the top of government funds, and it’s also great for votes.

I have seen it in New York, believe it. They go into old-age homes and tell people with dementia to vote for the Democrat.

It reeks of corruption.

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