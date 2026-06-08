The Body Brokers Swing California’s Elections

I witnessed the following in New York. When we tried to track down the drug-addicted and homeless voters, no one knew where they were. In California, the homeless are brought into the city for their ballots by the body brokers.

They receive money or other compensation for their ballots. In California, their mailing address is listed as a party/DSA/candidate affiliated location. The ‘voters’ never see the ballots. They could be dead for all we know.

Mail-in balloting, ballot harvesting, and sending out millions of ballots unrequested allow enormous corruption. Paying off the indigent, homeless, drug-addicted, and dementia patients is also corrupt.

LA leftists pay the homeless to come to the city, thus the name “body brokers.”

Homelessness in Los Angeles is big business. They make a lot of money skimming off the top of government funds, and it’s also great for votes.

I have seen it in New York, believe it. They go into old-age homes and tell people with dementia to vote for the Democrat.

It is impossible to explain how insecure the California election system is No ID required A broken signature verification process Enormous #s of mail in ballots A giant homeless population, where it is proven they have been paid to register to vote We need change pic.twitter.com/5Gg9toncNO — Shaun Maguire (@shaunmmaguire) June 7, 2026

It reeks of corruption.