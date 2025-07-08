It Gets Worse for Ketanji as She Gets Schooled by Sotomayor

A Supreme Court justice is using her opinion to scold Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson for the second time in two weeks. This time it is because she doesn’t know the basics.

Progressive Justice Sonia Sotomayor explained that the Court can’t declare an order of President Trump’s to be unconstitutional if the order does not actually exist.

Sotomayor told Justice Ketanji Jackson that she agrees with her that President Trump can’t restructure federal agencies in a way that is inconsistent with constitutional mandates. However, that question is not before the Court.

The President ordered agencies to plan reorganizations and reductions in force consistent with applicable law. Those plans are not before the Court.

Ketanji is a DEI hire who is way in over her head. She should resign.