Shocking Process for Asylum Under the Previous Administration

The Department of Homeland Security’s Border Agency resolved a problem from the Biden era. The Biden administration was letting illegal immigrants enter the US and claim asylum with bogus identity documents.

The department’s Inspector General flagged the issue last month, saying agents were catching migrants at the border who tried to use fraudulent paperwork, but agents never noted it in the file.

Thus, in the case of migrants who were released into the US and went on to claim asylum, authorities downstream had no idea of the attempted fraud, which should have been used in court cases against asylum.

These are people who present a threat to national security, the Inspector General said in an audit.

In some cases, Customs and Border protection personnel, using port officers, handed the fraudulent documents right back to the migrants.

CBP told The Washington Times that it has taken steps to fix the situation. Agents now have the time to do it because few illegal immigrants get through and catch and release hasn’t been done at the border in months.

These agents probably gave up. Their situation was made untenable by the millions pouring in. They also had terrible leadership.